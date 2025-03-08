Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,965,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,013,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $548.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $538.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

