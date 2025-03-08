Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 154.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,355,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,075.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

