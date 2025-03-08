Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.12 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.