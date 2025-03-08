Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $11.38. Venture Global shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 8,140,663 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Price Performance

Venture Global Announces Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

About Venture Global

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.