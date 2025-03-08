Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.23, but opened at $11.38. Venture Global shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 8,140,663 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Bank of America began coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Venture Global
Venture Global Price Performance
Venture Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Venture Global
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.