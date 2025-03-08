Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,541 The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after buying an additional 1,175,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,091,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $29,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $21,623,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth about $18,287,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWIN opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $55.82.

A number of research firms have commented on BWIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. This represents a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $3,801,573.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,807 shares of company stock worth $14,359,193. 20.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

