Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,354 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of GSK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth $1,136,000. 15.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

