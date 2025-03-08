Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,682 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,509,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $854,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,532 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,186,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,921,000 after purchasing an additional 301,649 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,761,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,166,000 after buying an additional 144,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,962,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,846,000 after buying an additional 479,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

