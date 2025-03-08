Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $866.17.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $596.79 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.71 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $638.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $730.29.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.97%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,066,400. This represents a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

