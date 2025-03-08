Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,067,000 after buying an additional 508,027 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after buying an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 770.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on INGR. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on INGR

Ingredion Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of INGR opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $109.51 and a twelve month high of $155.44.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.96%.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.