Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,854 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,832,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,559,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $20.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.62, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 348.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.