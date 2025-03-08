Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,316 Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $19.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

