Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 6,401.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,645,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,794 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,541,000 after purchasing an additional 346,918 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 805,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,763 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,846,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,686,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $49.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.20. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.