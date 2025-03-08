Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0903 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a 1.4% increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Vermilion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -65.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Vermilion Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $7.56 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

