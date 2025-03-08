Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,161 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 58 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.34, for a total value of $251,930.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,825,928.26. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,084 shares of company stock worth $505,512. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $488.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $377.85 and a 1 year high of $519.88. The firm has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.