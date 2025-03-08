Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 15,063 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 699.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,063 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

