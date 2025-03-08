Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 295 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 302.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,082,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,820,000 after purchasing an additional 813,666 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,899,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 514,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,441,000 after acquiring an additional 344,114 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equinix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $936.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $995.24.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.72, for a total value of $308,168.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,319.60. This represents a 19.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 684 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.51, for a total transaction of $643,308.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,878,652.27. The trade was a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,054 shares of company stock worth $17,466,950 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $859.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $923.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $906.88.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $5.17. Equinix had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.26. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 219.42%.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.