Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $553,572,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,442,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

O opened at $58.48 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a mar 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 25 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.55%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

