Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,963 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after buying an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at about $1,051,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter worth about $7,371,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,566,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $118.02. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

