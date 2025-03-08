Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.69 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sanofi by 12.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.4% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 109,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

SNY opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.73. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The company has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

