Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $868,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its position in S&P Global by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 871,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,280,000 after purchasing an additional 92,115 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.23.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $497.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $153.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.06 and a 200-day moving average of $511.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $407.69 and a one year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

