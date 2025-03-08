Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 603.8% in the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,732,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,192 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,118,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,171,000 after acquiring an additional 123,741 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,936,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,244,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $44.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average is $43.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

