Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.83.

Jabil Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $139.74 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.85 and a 1 year high of $174.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average is $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.30, for a total value of $3,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,108 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,040.40. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,458. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.