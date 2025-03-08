Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 4,209 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 123,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,873,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 141,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 64,465 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 574,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,469,000 after buying an additional 40,796 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.6% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.68.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $70.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -14.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

