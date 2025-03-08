Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $1.87 Million Position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,394,000 after buying an additional 899,823 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,827,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,605,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in GitLab by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 554,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 312,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in GitLab by 6,821.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 297,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 293,332 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GTLB opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.90. GitLab Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $74.18. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $167,716.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,903.54. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $675,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,411,054.77. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 740,257 shares of company stock worth $44,710,867. Insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

