Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 10,462 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 595,481 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $51,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,880,000 after buying an additional 395,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $499,954,000 after acquiring an additional 120,185 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after acquiring an additional 459,353 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Best Buy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,606,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $137,816,000 after acquiring an additional 236,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,396,000 after purchasing an additional 44,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 88.99%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.