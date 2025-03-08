Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $64.01 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,907 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $64,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $2,073,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,836.4% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THC opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.24. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $90.03 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

