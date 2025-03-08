Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.78 Million Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,057 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $65,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $98.31 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $95.09 and a 1-year high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

