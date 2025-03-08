Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,708 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,475 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $55,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirby by 420.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Kirby during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $97.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KEX

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.