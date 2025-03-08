Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,002 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,146,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,002 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $62,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.07.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $54.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.08. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $61.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 8,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $511,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,492.50. This represents a 28.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad A. Teply sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $1,467,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,511,890.08. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

