Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $55,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $28,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $30,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in General Electric by 92.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GE opened at $194.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.02. General Electric has a 52 week low of $130.38 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.