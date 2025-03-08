Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Upgraded at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

VOD opened at $9.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 509.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 627.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

