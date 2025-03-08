Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Short Interest Down 13.4% in February

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 740,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $811,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,719,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.08.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $221.47 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $218.71 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.23.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

