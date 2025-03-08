W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,280.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,113.00 to $1,112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,151.50.

Shares of GWW opened at $1,007.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,055.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,074.87. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $874.98 and a twelve month high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.04). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.18%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

