Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 728,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 414,528 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $52,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 364.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 11,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $346,006.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,179.94. This trade represents a 30.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock valued at $6,207,725. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $56.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.