Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Best Buy

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.99%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 15,349 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $29,090,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

