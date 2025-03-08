Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

ZS opened at $208.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of -835.04 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $217.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.65.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

