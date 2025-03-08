Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D-)” Rating for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AKA. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

AKA opened at $13.22 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.59.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74). a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 487.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in a.k.a. Brands by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

