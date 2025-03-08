Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Sell (E+) Rating for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP)

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $1.56 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 4.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey S. Dow bought 7,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $45,491.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,916 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.60. This represents a 60.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,564 shares of company stock valued at $57,491. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

