Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 780 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.82 and a one year high of $200.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Blackstone from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

