Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $40.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

