Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,838,000 after acquiring an additional 173,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,293,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

