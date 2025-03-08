Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,395 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Salesforce by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 18,010 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 663,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $221,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.62.

NYSE CRM opened at $282.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.18. The company has a market capitalization of $270.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,192,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,786,234.99. The trade was a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.78, for a total value of $320,072.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,333 shares in the company, valued at $40,886,746.74. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock valued at $383,156,227. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

