Welch & Forbes LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 7,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $115.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $145.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,835.55. This represents a 11.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

