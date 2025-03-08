Welch & Forbes LLC Has $681,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,930 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

