Welch & Forbes LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

APH opened at $62.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

