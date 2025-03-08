Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,244,566 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,615,000 after buying an additional 108,827 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 16,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,052.88. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $155.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.55 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average of $181.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Materials

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.