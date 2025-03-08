Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 10,935 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,935 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $83.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.76. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

