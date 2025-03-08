Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 411 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 58,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,180,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,724,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,078 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

