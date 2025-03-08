Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEN. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $15.53 on Friday. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

