West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

West Family Investments Inc. trimmed its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,124 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 78,251 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ASX opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.44%. Equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

